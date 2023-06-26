Motor vehicle collision closes down northeast Calgary road

See more sharing options

A motor vehicle collision closed down McKnight Boulevard N.E. between 52nd Street N.E. and Stoney Trail N.E. on Monday evening.

Details are scarce, but the Calgary Police Service said McKnight Boulevard is expected to close for several hours.

An EMS spokesperson said four to five vehicles were involved in the crash and four patients were treated with minor injuries.

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 We are asking the public to avoid east and west bound McKnight Boulevard N.E. between 52 Street N.E. and Stoney Trail N.E. due to a motor vehicle collision. McKnight Boulevard is expected to be shut down for several hours. #YYCtraffic #YYCroads pic.twitter.com/cFTGzbkZFC — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 27, 2023

More to come…