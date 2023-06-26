Menu

Traffic

Motor vehicle collision closes down northeast Calgary road

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 8:55 pm
A motor vehicle collision closed down McKnight Boulevard N.E. between 52nd Street N.E. and Stoney Trail N.E. on Monday evening. View image in full screen
A motor vehicle collision closed down McKnight Boulevard N.E. between 52nd Street N.E. and Stoney Trail N.E. on Monday evening. Global News
A motor vehicle collision closed down McKnight Boulevard N.E. between 52nd Street N.E. and Stoney Trail N.E. on Monday evening.

Details are scarce, but the Calgary Police Service said McKnight Boulevard is expected to close for several hours.

An EMS spokesperson said four to five vehicles were involved in the crash and four patients were treated with minor injuries.

More to come…

