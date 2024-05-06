Menu

Consumer

North Calgary cable, internet outage is result of botched copper wire theft: Rogers

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 1:42 pm
1 min read
Rogers and Shaw applications are pictured on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Rogers and Shaw applications are pictured on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Vandalism and an attempted copper wire theft are being blamed for a TV, phone and internet outage that affected Shaw/Rogers customers in north Calgary on Monday.

The service outages in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood and other parts of north Calgary happened just after 4 a.m.

In a statement to Global News, Rogers Communications said the interruption to service was due to “a fibre cut caused by vandalism and attempted theft of copper wire.”

“Multiple technical teams are on site and working to restore services soon,” the statement read. “We apologize to our impacted customers for the inconvenience and will keep them updated on our progress.”

A spokesperson for the company said they have notified local authorities about the incident. Global News has reached out to the Calgary Police Service for more information.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Rogers Communications said it is working on a temporary solution and expect some customers to begin having service again in five hours.

Rogers said it is seeing an increase in vandalism-related outages, and has experienced four to five times the increase in outages due to vandalism since 2022.

Outages due to vandalism can take three to four times longer to repair than any other outage due to the extent of the damage, Rogers said. Repairing a damaged fibre line can typically take between eight and 12 hours, according to Rogers.

Global News parent company Corus Entertainment is owned by the Shaw family, previously the owners of Shaw Communications.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

