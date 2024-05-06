Bear sighting in Calgary prompts park and trail closures

Send this page to someone via email

A recent bear sighting in southwest Calgary could be the result of some residents not following the city’s garbage and waste by-laws, a community association says.

The Discovery Ridge Community Association says fish and wildlife officers have been forced to close a portion of Griffith Woods Park, including some pathways, after a bear was spotted getting into improperly stored residential garbage bins.

“Unfortunately, there are now reports that the bear has accessed residential waste from bins being stored outside of homes but not secured,” the association said. “Please do your part and ensure wildlife, in particular bears, cannot access the contents of your bins.”

Information about the closures is available on the city’s pathways map on calgary.ca.

View image in full screen A bear spotted in the SW Calgary community of Discovery Ridge has prompted wildlife officials to close some popular hiking trails. City of Calgary

Calgary city councilor Richard Pootmans, who represents the area, says in a post on social media that provincial wildlife officers have also set up two bear traps in an attempt to capture and relocate the bear.

Situated on the edge of the Calgary, bordering the Elbow River and the Tsuut’ina First Nation, the neighbourhood of Discovery Ridge has been a flashpoint between humans and wildlife.

In October 2022, wildlife officers were forced to euthanize a black bear and her four cubs after they were spotted raiding unsecured garbage and compost bins in the same neighbourhood.

The decision to kill the bears caused community outrage and prompted city council to change Calgary’s waste bylaws to allow the city to temporarily designate specific communities as “wildlife affected” areas if bears or other wildlife become an issue.

The bylaw change is supposed to prevent residents from putting their garbage and compost carts out any earlier than 5 a.m. and requires them to be put away by 7 p.m.

It also requires them to be stored inside or in a secure enclosure.

Homeowners who violate the bylaw can face a fine of between $125 and $1,000.

Anyone who spots a bear in the area is being asked to report it to Alberta Fish and Wildlife by calling 1-800-642-3800.