4 bears euthanized after becoming ‘food-conditioned’ in southwest Calgary

Bears that were seen raiding unsecured garbage and compost bins in southwest Calgary have been euthanized, Alberta Fish and Wildlife officials confirmed Monday.

Wildlife officers had received calls about a black bear sow and three cubs throughout the Discovery Ridge neighbourhood, which neighbours Griffith Woods Park and the undeveloped Tsuut’ina Nation.

Calls in early October were just sightings, but as time went on, more reports were called in of the bears getting into garbage and compost bins.

On Oct. 22, officers closed some areas and set a pair of traps in the park. By Oct. 28, a black bear sow an three juvenile bears were captured and all area closures were lifted.

“The bears were heavily food-conditioned, and had been spotted getting into garbage for over four weeks,” a Fish and Wildlife statement said.

“Food-conditioned bears associate people with food, which poses a serious risk to public safety as the association of people with food can lead to people being hurt by hungry bears.”

The bears were euthanized after reviewing the black bear response guide.

“The Government of Alberta does not take this action lightly, but feels it is the best decision, to both prevent future conflict and public safety concerns while encouraging best practices that will allow people and bears to co-exist in the future. Several factors lead to the decision to euthanize a bear rather than taking other options, such as relocating it,” Fish and Wildlife said.

Officials urge the importance of being “BearSmart” given that at this time of the year, bears are increasingly focused on eating more to prepare for hibernation.

With natural food sources like berries have either been eaten or dried up, bears will travel further to find food. Unsecured garbages or compost bins can end up being a risk to public safety.

Fish and Wildlife officers also advise pet food should not be left outside, bird feeders should not be used between April 1 and Nov. 30, barbecues and smokehouses should be cleared, and gardens or fruit-bearing trees should be properly maintained or removed.