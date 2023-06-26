Menu

Consumer

Port Hope senior claims near $60,000 lottery win: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 12:39 pm
Frank Gardiner of Port Hope, Ont., claimed nearly $60,000 on a Lotto Max ticket in June 2023. View image in full screen
Frank Gardiner of Port Hope, Ont., claimed nearly $60,000 on a Lotto Max ticket in June 2023. OLG
A Port Hope, Ont., man plans to share his winnings with family after claiming a second-place prize of nearly $60,000 on a lottery draw earlier this month.

According to the OLG, Frank Gardiner won $59,762.20 in the June 7 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The 86-year-old father of two says he bought the ticket at the Pioneer gas station on Peter Street in Port Hope, located near the favourite breakfast restaurant he visits weekly.

“I was ecstatic,” said Gardiner when he said he scanned his ticket.

He said he then handed the ticket to the clerk to validate the win.

“I think he was more excited than I was,” said Gardiner. “If I had a video of his reaction, we could have sold it to Hollywood.”

Gardiner says he has won smaller lottery prizes in the past but this was his largest to date and he immediately shared the news with his son.

“He was golfing at the time and was so happy,” he said. “I feel very lucky and good! I hope this isn’t the end of my luck.”

Click to play video: 'Quebec Lotto Max winner donates $7M to help house adults with autism'
Quebec Lotto Max winner donates $7M to help house adults with autism
