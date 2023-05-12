Peterborough retiree claims $250,000 on lottery scratch ticket: OLG

See more sharing options

A Peterborough, Ont., woman’s retirement just got a boost thanks to a $250,000 lottery win.

According to the OLG, Elizabeth Adamson earned the top prize on an Instant Crossword Deluxe scratch lottery ticket, which cost $10 each.

Adamson, a retiree, says she enjoys the game along with playing Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49.

“When I told my husband I thought I won $250,000, we couldn’t believe it,” she said on May 8 while collecting her prize at OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“The family was very emotional when we shared the news.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Parklaine Variety on Park Street in Peterborough.

With her winnings, Adamson plans to do some home renovations and travel.

“I am happy,” she said.