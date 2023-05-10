Peterborough $1.2M lottery winner picks numbers with eyes closed

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough’s newest millionaire says he chose his winning lottery numbers with his eyes closed.

According to the OLG, Robert Farr won $1,225,254.80 in the Lottario draw held on Jan. 21.

He claimed his winnings at the OLG prize centre in Toronto last week, noting he enjoys most lottery games with Lottario being his favourite. And when it comes to selecting his numbers for a lottery draw, he says it’s completely random.

“When choosing numbers, I often close my eyes and poke at my ticket with a pencil,” the 53-year-old said.

His winning ticket was purchased at Brookdale Kwik Mart on Chemong Road in Peterborough. He was at the store checking his ticket when he discovered his windfall.

“The store clerk handed me a long validation slip and I thought, ‘What just happened?’ I felt numb,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

With the winnings, Farr intends to help family members, donate to local charities, and invest a portion of his winnings.

“I’m happy to be financially stable,” he said. “It feels very good.”