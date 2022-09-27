Grafton, Ont. lottery winner plans to treat family after claiming $50,000 prize: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Grafton, Ont., resident plans to treat her family following her recent $50,000 lottery win on a scratch ticket.

According to the OLG, Susan Van Der Groef-Gooding claimed the winnings on an Instant High Roller ticket.

The 55-year-old says she checked her ticket five times in disbelief of her windfall.

“Each time, I was saying, ‘No, it can’t be right,'” she said at the OLG prize centre in Toronto last week.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on King Street in Cobourg. The OLG says each ticket is $50 with the top prize of $500,000 with the overall odds of winning a prize at 1 in 3.94.

Van Der Groef-Gooding will use the winnings to treat her family.

“I’m going to take my daughter to Las Vegas, purchase a truck for my son and celebrate with a big dinner for my whole family,” she said.