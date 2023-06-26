Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigation underway after woman sexually assaulted in Forest Hill area of Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 12:46 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police say an investigation is underway after a sexual assault was reported in the Forest Hill area of Kitchener over the weekend.

At around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, police say a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a man while sitting outside a home near Fischer-Hallman Road and Forest Hill Drive.

They say the woman was not previously acquainted with the man.

Police are describing the suspect as five feet seven inches tall with an average build and dark hair. He was said to be wearing a camouflage hooded sweater and dark pants.

Trending Now

The man was said to be last seen walking southbound on Fischer-Hallman Road, according to police.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener Sexual AssaultFischer Hallman Road KitchenerForest Hill Drive KitchenerForest Hill Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content