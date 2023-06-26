Investigation underway after woman sexually assaulted in Forest Hill area of Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say an investigation is underway after a sexual assault was reported in the Forest Hill area of Kitchener over the weekend.

At around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, police say a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a man while sitting outside a home near Fischer-Hallman Road and Forest Hill Drive.

They say the woman was not previously acquainted with the man.

Police are describing the suspect as five feet seven inches tall with an average build and dark hair. He was said to be wearing a camouflage hooded sweater and dark pants.

The man was said to be last seen walking southbound on Fischer-Hallman Road, according to police.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.