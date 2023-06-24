Menu

Environment Canada warns of heavy rainfall in southern and eastern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2023 10:13 am
Click to play video: 'Summer 2023 weather: What to expect across Canada'
Summer 2023 weather: What to expect across Canada
WATCH: Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell takes a look at what's expected weather-wise across Canada this summer – Jun 5, 2023
Rainfall warnings are in place today for large swaths of southern and eastern Ontario.

The warnings from Environment Canada stretch from Halton Hills through Toronto and as far east as Kemptville.

It also covers cities like Peterborough and Belleville.

The agency says these areas should expect heavy rainfall throughout the day, with potential accumulations of between 50 and 75 millimetres.

Environment Canada describes the showers moving through the affected regions as slow-moving.

It warns heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

