Environment Canada warns of heavy rainfall in southern and eastern Ontario

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Rainfall warnings are in place today for large swaths of southern and eastern Ontario.

The warnings from Environment Canada stretch from Halton Hills through Toronto and as far east as Kemptville.

It also covers cities like Peterborough and Belleville.

The agency says these areas should expect heavy rainfall throughout the day, with potential accumulations of between 50 and 75 millimetres.

Environment Canada describes the showers moving through the affected regions as slow-moving.

It warns heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.