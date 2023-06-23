Menu

Canada

Toronto based food pickup service Ritual lays off 40% of staff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2023 3:50 pm
The Ritual logo is seen in this undated handout. Ritual says it has laid off about 40 per cent of its company, amounting to about 38 roles. View image in full screen
Ritual says it has laid off about 40 per cent of its company.

The cut carried out by the Toronto-based food pickup service amounts to about 38 workers.

The company did not say what promoted the layoff but described it as a difficult decision in a statement.

Ritual says it believes the move will strengthen the company, position it for success and better help it service restaurants as they grow their businesses.

Trending Now

The cut comes after Ritual said in May that it would begin charging consumers a fee for every order they place on its platform.

The charges amount to between 15 and 99 cents for orders under $30 and $1.99 for orders above $30.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

