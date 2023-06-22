Winnipeg Blue Bombers mauled by Lions in rare flop at home

Send this page to someone via email

Just when it looked like nothing was going to stop the Winnipeg Blue Bombers offence this season, the B.C. Lions came to town.

Winnipeg was held to just two field goals and fell 30-6 to the Lions in front of 25,662 stunned fans at IG Field Thursday night.

And the Bombers, who dropped to 2-1, now find themselves in the rare position of looking up in the West Division standings as the Lions jumped them to move to 3-o. The Blue and Gold were 28-2 in their last 30 home games heading into Thursday.

Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros was sacked seven times in his 100th career start, and threw for 179 yards and an interception in one of his most miserable games as a Bomber.

Last time the #Bombers scored 6 points at home: August 29, 2015, a 38-6 loss to Calgary. Been a while since we’ve seen Winnipeg dominated like this. — Christian Aumell (@CJOBchristian) June 23, 2023

After scoring more than 40 points in their first two games, it looked like the Bombers were headed towards another big night as they drove down the field to set up kicker Sergio Castillo for a 37-yard field goal.

But the Lions one-upped them on their opening drive.

Aided by two Bombers pass interference penalties, BC would cap it off with a one-yard touchdown run from Dominique Davis to take a 7-3 lead.

That’s how it stayed until the second quarter when the two teams exchanged field goals before the Lions found the endzone again as Vernon Adams Jr. found Alexander Hollins for a two-yard major to give the Leos a 17-6 lead at the half.

The Bombers continued to produce very little into the second half as Whyte booted two more field goals to make it 23 -6 after three, and then for good measure in the final frame, Adams Jr. found Justin McInnis for a 12-yard touchdown.

Winnipeg’s top receiver was Carlton Agudosi who recorded 61 yards on five catches, while running back Brady Oliveira, who was a game-time decision, rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries.

It was the first Bombers loss at home to a West Division team since 2018.

They’ll hit the road for their next tilt, when they visit the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, July 1.