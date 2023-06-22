Vigil to be held in Dauphin, Man. for 16 crash victims

Send this page to someone via email

A vigil is set to be held in Dauphin, Man., Thursday evening at the Ukrainian Orthodox Hall, one week after a devastating crash claimed the lives of 16 members of the community.

The identities of the victims were revealed by the RCMP in a news conference at the Dauphin community centre earlier in the day, in front of friends, family and first responders.

Fifteen people lost their lives on the scene and ten others were hospitalized after a bus carrying a group of seniors from Dauphin collided with a semi-trailer truck near Carberry last Thursday. A sixteenth person died in the hospital two days ago and four remain in critical condition, according to Shared Health.

1:48 Vigil to honour crash victims in Dauphin Thursday

Wayne Olson, a community minister for the Church of Christ in Dauphin and one of the organizers of Thursday’s memorial service, says those who died will always be remembered.

“They will always be in our hearts and they have moved us and shaped us in some way and we want to celebrate that as well and give people the chance to remember and to share the joy of knowing them,” said Olson.

Olson talks about the importance of gathering people together to honor those who were lost as well as those who were injured, and to find comfort in each other.

“We are a community that cares and we want to just have a place where people can get together and even after the memorial just to stay and share stories of those loved ones and the families.”

Global News will stream the vigil live in this story, beginning at 7 p.m.