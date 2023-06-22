Manitoba crash victims: Who they were

Send this page to someone via email

After a devastating highway crash near Carberry, Man., claimed the lives of 16 seniors from Dauphin and the surrounding area last Thursday, RCMP have released names and information on the ones lost in the collision.

One by one, family, loved ones and first responders placed photos of each victim, 14 women and two men, on individual easels before Supt. Jeff Asmundson, West District Commander for the Manitoba RCMP, read out a few words submitted by families.

The information compiled below is from obituaries, tributes and what RCMP released on behalf of the families.

Louis Bretecher. RCMP handout

Louis Bretecher, 81, was a “proud and beloved husband, father, and pepere. He will forever be missed and always remembered by all who knew and loved him.”

Margaret Furkalo. RCMP handout

Margaret Furkalo, 82, will be forever in the hearts of her loved ones.

Vangie Gilchrist. RCMP handout

Vangie Gilchrist, 83, was a member of the Dauphin Legion and admired for her dedication to the auxiliary, wrote Lorraine West on her obituary.

Active in her community, a note on her obituary states she “always made decisions with thought for what was best for those concerned and donated countless hours to programs she felt worthy of her time and energy.”

Ann Hill. RCMP handout

Ann Hill, 81, was known as a “kind, pleasant lady with a beautiful smile” by those who knew her. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.

Helen Kufley. RCMP handout

Helen Kufley, 88, was known as a caring person with a big heart, while her smile and laugh were remembered in the comments section of her obituary.

“We are heartbroken and numb by this tragedy and the loss of our vibrant mother, Baba and Great Baba. She was and always will be the cornerstone of our family, the one we always went to for advice and wisdom, and we will miss her terribly,” family said in a statement via RCMP.

Arlene Lindquist. RCMP handout

Arlene Lindquist, 68, was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.

Dianne Medwid. RCMP handout

Dianne Medwid was 70 years old.

Nettie Nakonechny. RCMP handout

Nettie Nakonechny, 87, was a teacher by trade.

Nakonechny was known for her distinct laugh and kind nature. She was a mother, baba and great-baba to eight grandkids and five great-grandkids.

Her granddaughter described her as “one of a kind.”

“She was an amazing, mother, auntie and friend to anyone who met her loved (her) and her love for God was whole hearted,” Alexander said in a message to Global News.

“The impact Nettie made on so many people’s lives is unmatched, and to say her memories will live on in (our) hearts is more (than) that, she will live in our everyday lives.”

She was proud of her Ukrainian heritage and a long-time Dauphin resident.

Donations can be made to Manitoba Cancer Care in lieu of flowers.

Shirley Novalkowski. RCMP handout

Shirley Novalkowski, 76, was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.

Frank and Rose Perzylo. RCMP handout

Frank Perzylo was 82 years old. Rose Perzylo was 80 years old.

Jean Rosenkranz. RCMP handout

Jean Rosenkranz was 82 years old.

Donna Showdra. RCMP handout

Donna Showdra, 79, was a mother and baba and will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Showdra was witty and straightforward to the people who knew her, according to comments on her obituary.

Her family requested donations to Make-a-Wish are made in lieu of flowers.

Lillian Stobbe. RCMP handout

Lillian Stobbe, 73, was an avid animal lover.

Stobbe worked with the Parkland Humane Society, and former colleagues and volunteers shared memories of their time with her there on social media.

She was a nana, mother and friend.

An obituary states donations to the humane society be made in lieu of flowers.

Patsy Zamrykut. RCMP handout

Patsy Zamrykut, 88, was described as a “wise and kind” woman.

“(She) showed much compassion and love to those close to her,” wrote Dori Gingera-Beauchemin on her obituary.

She was a mother, baba and great-baba.

Donations may be made to Manitoba Cancer Care, the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Resurrection or to the charity of one’s choice in lieu of flowers, according to her obituary.

Claudia Zurba. RCMP handout

Claudia Zurba, 87, remained a dedicated member of her church community.

Zurba was described as a “truly wonderful” woman by those who wrote about her in the comments section of her obituary.

One commenter said she will be remembered for her “kindness, generosity and beautiful sense of humor” while another said she will remember her smile and infectious laugh.

“Your life was a blessing. Your memory is a treasure. You were loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. She was our Mom, Nana, Great Nana, Great Great Nana. Love you forever. Our hearts were shattered into pieces that day June 15, 2023,” family said via RCMP.