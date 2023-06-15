Major crash reported on Highway 1 near Carberry, Man.

A major crash has taken place on Highway 1 near Carberry, Man.
The STARS Winnipeg and STARS Regina air ambulance services have been dispatched to the scene, and Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg is in Code Orange, which means the hospital is expecting an external influx of patients due to a disaster situation.
According to Brandon Fire & Emergency Services, in addition to Health Sciences Centre, some people injured in the incident are being taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre.
RCMP are also on-scene and urging drivers to avoid the area.
The Brandon fire department said the crash involved a semi truck and a Handi-Transit vehicle.
Josh Carson, a truck driver from Stony Mountain who drove by the scene, told 680 CJOB the situation looked very serious.
“There was a semi, pretty smashed up, and a shorter passenger bus in the ditch on fire,” he said.
“There were people all over the place, some looked like they were getting medical attention… it for sure looked like a pretty bad one.”
The province says both east- and westbound lanes of Highway 1 at Highway 5 are now closed.
More details to come.
- Danielle Smith’s Facebook page not suspended, ‘restrictions’ placed on administrator, Meta says
- Nova Scotia man who served 16 years after wrongful conviction dead at 67
- Pressure continues to mount on Mendicino over Bernardo transfer briefings
- How one Ontario city is blazing the trail for public sector AI use
Comments