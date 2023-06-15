Major crash reported on Highway 1 near Carberry, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A major crash has taken place on Highway 1 near Carberry, Man.

The STARS Winnipeg and STARS Regina air ambulance services have been dispatched to the scene, and Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg is in Code Orange, which means the hospital is expecting an external influx of patients due to a disaster situation.

According to Brandon Fire & Emergency Services, in addition to Health Sciences Centre, some people injured in the incident are being taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre.

View image in full screen STARS air ambulance on-scene at a serious crash near Carberry, Man. Submitted / Nirmesh Vadera

RCMP are also on-scene and urging drivers to avoid the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The Brandon fire department said the crash involved a semi truck and a Handi-Transit vehicle.

RCMP on scene of a very serious collision on #MBHwy1 at #MBHwy5. Please yield to #rcmpmb & emergency vehicles en route. Highway closures in effect – avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/QMfQSVDeYw — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 15, 2023

Josh Carson, a truck driver from Stony Mountain who drove by the scene, told 680 CJOB the situation looked very serious.

“There was a semi, pretty smashed up, and a shorter passenger bus in the ditch on fire,” he said.

“There were people all over the place, some looked like they were getting medical attention… it for sure looked like a pretty bad one.”

The province says both east- and westbound lanes of Highway 1 at Highway 5 are now closed.

Story continues below advertisement

More details to come.