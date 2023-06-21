Motorcyclist airlifted following Hwy. 35 collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a collision with a pickup truck in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the collision around 7:45 p.m. occurred along on Hwy. 35 at Hwy. 7A near the village of Pontypool.

Police say the motorcyclist was airlifted with injuries reported as severe but non-life threatening.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews along with @Ornge are on scene of a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 35 at 7A. Check back for more information as it becomes available #cklnews pic.twitter.com/Qcx91p3SrV — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 21, 2023

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance said they took a female patient to Sunnybrook Hospital.

The highway was closed from Twigg Road to Ballyduff Road (including the intersection of Hwy. 7A) for around three hours as OPP investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.