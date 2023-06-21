Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist airlifted following Hwy. 35 collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 8:45 am
Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after crash near Pontypool, Ont.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a motorcyclist suffered with serious injuries after a collision near Pontypool on Tuesday night.
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a collision with a pickup truck in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the collision around 7:45 p.m. occurred along on Hwy. 35 at Hwy. 7A near the village of Pontypool.

Police say the motorcyclist was airlifted with injuries reported as severe but non-life threatening.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance said they took a female patient to Sunnybrook Hospital.

The highway was closed from Twigg Road to Ballyduff Road (including the intersection of Hwy. 7A) for around three hours as OPP investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

