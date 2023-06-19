Police respond to second fatal motorcycle collision in Muskoka within a week

Send this page to someone via email

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision on Peninsula Road near North Drive in the Township of Muskoka Lakes over the weekend.

On Saturday shortly before 4 p.m., OPP, crews from the Township of Muskoka Lake Fire Department and Muskoka EMS, responded after a motorcycle went off the road and collided with a rock cut on Peninsula Road in the Township of Muskoka Lakes.

A 41-year-old rider of the motorcycle died.

This crash is the second to happen on Peninsula Road this month. On June 10, Police another crash happened on Peninsula Road near Judhaven Road. OPP say a motorcycle drove off the road and collided with a bulldozer, killing the 29-year-old rider.

Peninsula Road was closed in both directions while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists completed their investigation and all lanes have since reopened.

