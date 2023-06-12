Menu

Traffic

Motorcycle crash leads to one death in Muskoka area

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 10:36 am
Ontario Provincial Police's annual refresher course on motorcycle driving. April 16. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police's annual refresher course on motorcycle driving. April 16. Ontario Provincial Police
Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision in the Township of Muskoka Lakes over the weekend.

Police say the crash happened on Peninsula Road near Judhaven Road just after 5:25 p.m., on Saturday.

OPP, along with the Township of Muskoka Lake Fire Department and Muskoka Ambulance, responded after a motorcycle drove off the road and collided with a bulldozer.

Police say the 29-year-old rider of the motorcycle died.

Peninsula Road was closed in both directions while the OPP technical collision investigators and reconstructionists studied the scene. All lanes have since reopened.

