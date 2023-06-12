Motorcycle crash leads to one death in Muskoka area

Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision in the Township of Muskoka Lakes over the weekend.
Police say the crash happened on Peninsula Road near Judhaven Road just after 5:25 p.m., on Saturday.
OPP, along with the Township of Muskoka Lake Fire Department and Muskoka Ambulance, responded after a motorcycle drove off the road and collided with a bulldozer.
Police say the 29-year-old rider of the motorcycle died.
Peninsula Road was closed in both directions while the OPP technical collision investigators and reconstructionists studied the scene. All lanes have since reopened.
