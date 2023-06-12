OPP investigating fatal motocross crash at Shannonville Motorsport Park

Send this page to someone via email

A regular day of racing at the Shannonville Motorsport Park turned into tragedy on Sunday.

This weekend, the park was hosting the 2023 Super Series, a motocross racing event that began in the early 1980s for racers of all level to participate.

During one of the sanctioned races, a crash happened involving at least five riders that ultimately claimed the life of Jose Azevedo, who was participating in the race.

“When members arrived, they did confirm that there was no vital signs of the one motorcycle racer,” says Cost. David Yome of the OPP.

According to police, the emergency call came in around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The other four riders involved in the collision were also injured, but the severity of those injuries has not been released.

People in nearby Belleville were reacting Monday to the news of the deadly crash.

“It’s just a shame that somebody has to die doing something they love doing,” says Gloria Taylor, a Belleville resident.

Terry Forbes has watched races at the motorsports park many times before.

“I was not down there when it happened, but it’s just a shame,” says Forbes.

“I feel sorry for the guys that were involved, too. I bet you it’s killing them.”

Forbes adds this isn’t the first time he’s heard of a fatality at local racetracks.

“I used to go to Peterborough, Westgate Speedway,” he says.

“There was a few bad ones there where three, four, five people killed.”

The operators of the Super Series posted a statement to Facebook Monday morning.

“Jose Azevedo was a fixture in the paddock, everyone’s friend, and famous for his Portuguese BBQs,” says the post.

“We will miss his larger-than-life personality and generous spirit.”

Global News reached out to the Shannonville Motorsports Park for comment, but they declined to speak about the tragedy.

The OPP’s technical collision reconstruction team was at the park on Sunday and police say that an investigation into the collision is ongoing.