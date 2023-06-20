More murder charges in mistaken identity New Year’s shooting: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

A second suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in what Edmonton police say was an attack on “innocent victims of a wrongly targeted crime.”

Police said officers responded to a disturbance around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 and arrived at a townhouse complex on Mill Woods Road East/38 Street and 16 A Avenue in the Pollard Meadows neighbourhood.

They found an injured 21-year-old woman and 50-year-old man.

EMS responded, treated and transported Barinder Singh to hospital, where he died. The young woman, Singh’s daughter, was also taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

2:03 New family to Edmonton has horrific start to 2023 with shooting death of father in Mill Woods

The family told Global News the four of them were asleep when the front door was smashed in and bullets began flying.

“Somebody broke into the house,” said widow Jasjeet Kaur. “We all were sleeping and there was a number of gunshots.

“It was all within, like, 60 seconds or one-and-a-half minutes.”

View image in full screen Barinder Singh, 50, was killed in southeast Edmonton on Jan. 1, 2023. Supplied

Tevahn Orr, 31, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, turned himself in to the Hamilton Police Service on March 21. Orr was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

Edmonton police said that on June 19, Daqwan Roshayne Howard Lee, 28, was arrested and also charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.