Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in mistaken identity death of Edmonton dad

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 7:49 pm
Click to play video: 'New family to Edmonton has horrific start to 2023 with shooting death of father in Mill Woods'
New family to Edmonton has horrific start to 2023 with shooting death of father in Mill Woods
WATCH: A family that moved to Edmonton just a few years ago from India is reeling after a violent home invasion left husband and father Barinder Singh dead, and one of the daughters injured. – Jan 10, 2023
Murder charges have been laid in Edmonton’s first homicide of 2023, in which a case of mistaken identity left father Barinder Singh dead and his daughter injured in southeast Edmonton.

The shooting happened Jan. 1. at the Boardwalk Tamarack East and West townhouse complex in the Pollard Meadows neighbourhood of Mill Woods.

Read more: Mill Woods New Year’s Day shooting death of 51-year-old man a homicide: Edmonton police

Police responded to a disturbance around 2:45 a.m., and arrived at the complex on Mill Woods Road East/38 Street and 16 A Avenue to find an injured 50-year-old man and his 21-year-old daughter.

His wife and other daughter were also at home at the time, but not injured.

The Boardwalk Tamarack East and West townhouse complex on Mill Woods Road East/38 Street and 16 A Avenue, where a man was fatally shot on Jan. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
The Boardwalk Tamarack East and West townhouse complex on Mill Woods Road East/38 Street and 16 A Avenue, where a man was fatally shot on Jan. 1, 2023. Global News

The family of four was asleep inside their unit when they said the front door was smashed in and bullets began flying.

Barinder Singh was rushed to hospital but didn’t survive. An autopsy determined Singh died from gunshot wounds and the medical examiner said it was a homicide.

Singh’s daughter was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a bullet hit her shoulder, went through her body and out her back, leaving two wounds and three dislocated ribs.

Read more: Mill Woods family recounts violent break-in that left father, husband dead: ‘We need justice’

Investigators determined the family were victims of a wrongly targeted shooting.

On Feb. 14, the Edmonton Police Service issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Tevahn Orr, 31.

A month later, Hamilton police said they were seeking an assault suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for multiple charges, including the Edmonton homicide.

Investigators said the accused was considered armed and dangerous and was also wanted by the Toronto police.

Read more: Hamilton police seek assault suspect also accused in Alberta of murder

On Mar. 21, Orr turned himself in to the Hamilton Police Service.

He has since been transported back to Edmonton and is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

Tevahn Orr, 31.
Tevahn Orr, 31. Credit: Hamilton Police Service

Widow Jasjeet Kaur told Global News on Friday she is relieved to hear an arrest has been made.

Shortly after her husband’s death, she called for justice. The family came to Canada from India a few years ago, at first arriving in B.C. before moving to Edmonton and settling into their townhome in Mill Woods.

Read more: 4 deaths among rash of violent crimes over New Year’s weekend in Edmonton

Kaur said her husband worked long hours at an Indian restaurant in the city’s deep southeast Walker neighbourhood and was a quiet man who thrived on feeding others and making people happy.

He would have turned 51 this month, the family said.

Barinder Singh, 50, was killed in southeast Edmonton on Jan. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Barinder Singh, 50, was killed in southeast Edmonton on Jan. 1, 2023. Supplied
