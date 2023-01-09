Mill Woods New Year’s Day shooting death of 51-year-old man a homicide: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

A man shot in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 is Edmonton’s first homicide victim of 2023.

The shooting happened at the Boardwalk Tamarack East and West townhouse complex on Mill Woods Road East/38 Street and 16 A Avenue.

Police responded to a disturbance around 2:45 a.m., and arrived at the complex in the Pollard Meadows neighbourhood to find an injured 51-year-old man and 21-year-old woman.

EMS took 51-year-old Barinder Singh to hospital, but he died of his injuries.

An autopsy was done last Friday. On Monday, police said he died from gunshot wounds and the medical examiner determined that the manner of death was a homicide.

The young woman was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released, police said on Monday.

While looking into the homicide, police found a burnt-out vehicle in the nearby Laurel neighbourhood.

It was discovered on a new home construction lot, about a dozen blocks east of the shooting scene, near 24 Street and 14 Avenue.

View image in full screen A lot where a burnt-out truck was found in southeast Edmonton’s Laurel neighbourhood on Jan. 1, 2023. Global News

Police said they think the 2012 white Dodge Ram truck is connected to the crime and are looking for home security and dashcam footage in the area of the townhouse complex and where the burned-out truck was located.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.