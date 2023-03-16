Hamilton police seek assault suspect also accused in Alberta of murder

Hamilton police say they are seeking an assault suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for multiple charges, including first-degree murder in Edmonton.
Investigators say the accused is considered armed and dangerous and is also wanted by the Toronto police.
Few details have been released on any of the offences Tevahn Orr is wanted on, however police did say his charges in Hamilton stem from a March 15 episode.
Orr is five-feet-eight-inches tall and 150 pounds with a medium build, short black hair and a full beard.
He was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket, black sweatpants and white boots.
Orr is believed to be actively evading authorities, according to detectives.
Anyone with information can reach out Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.
