Hamilton police seek assault suspect also accused in Alberta of murder

Hamilton police say they are seeking an assault suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for multiple charges, including first-degree murder in Edmonton.

Investigators say the accused is considered armed and dangerous and is also wanted by the Toronto police.

Hamilton Police continue to investigate an assault with a weapon and are seeking the assistance of the public in locating, Tevahn ORR. Tevahn Orr is considered armed and dangerous and actively evading police. READ MORE: https://t.co/8U549SPAn2 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 16, 2023

Few details have been released on any of the offences Tevahn Orr is wanted on, however police did say his charges in Hamilton stem from a March 15 episode.

Orr is five-feet-eight-inches tall and 150 pounds with a medium build, short black hair and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket, black sweatpants and white boots.

Orr is believed to be actively evading authorities, according to detectives.

Anyone with information can reach out Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.