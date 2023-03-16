Menu

Crime

Hamilton police seek assault suspect also accused in Alberta of murder

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 6:15 pm
Hamilton Police investigate a fatal shooting in the east end. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are alerting residents of an outstanding suspect wanted in multiple jurisdictions across Canada. Global News
Hamilton police say they are seeking an assault suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for multiple charges, including first-degree murder in Edmonton.

Investigators say the accused is considered armed and dangerous and is also wanted by the Toronto police.

Few details have been released on any of the offences Tevahn Orr is wanted on, however police did say his charges in Hamilton stem from a March 15 episode.

Orr is five-feet-eight-inches tall and 150 pounds with a medium build, short black hair and a full beard.

Read more: 2 Edmonton police officers shot and killed: ‘Unthinkable and horrific tragedy’

He was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket, black sweatpants and white boots.

Orr is believed to be actively evading authorities, according to detectives.

Anyone with information can reach out Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Toronto PoliceHamiltonEdmonton policeHamilton CrimeCanada-Wide WarrantArmed and DangerousMurder Suspectsought by policetevahn orr
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

