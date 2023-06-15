Menu

Traffic

Woman, 65, dead after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 12:08 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred on Wednesay at around 12:41 p.m. in the Eglinton Avenue East and Mason Road area.

According to police, a 68-year-old woman was driving a red Ford Escape eastbound on Eglinton Avenue East, west of Mason Road, when she struck a 65-year-old woman crossing the road.

Police said the pedestrian was within the pedestrian crosswalk when she was struck.

Officers said the pedestrian was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital with life-threatening injuries where she was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or security footage was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

