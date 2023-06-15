Woman, 65, dead after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

See more sharing options

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred on Wednesay at around 12:41 p.m. in the Eglinton Avenue East and Mason Road area.

According to police, a 68-year-old woman was driving a red Ford Escape eastbound on Eglinton Avenue East, west of Mason Road, when she struck a 65-year-old woman crossing the road.

Police said the pedestrian was within the pedestrian crosswalk when she was struck.

Officers said the pedestrian was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital with life-threatening injuries where she was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or security footage was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.