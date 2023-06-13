Bodybuilding brothers bring inspiration to Montreal elementary school

A trio of bodybuilding brothers from the Montreal boroughof Saint-Laurent made a triumphant return to their elementary school as they prepare to compete in a major bodybuilding competition together.

The Serour brothers can certainly lift a lot of weight, but they were also able to raise spirits and inspiration at Gardenview Elementary on Tuesday.

“We’re talking to kids about health and fitness and not just as people who once did something, as people who are in three or four days going to be on a bodybuilding stage, battling it out as three brothers,” said 22-year-old Liam Serour, who spoke to children along with his brothers Jordan, 20 and Adam, 18.

Students at Gardenview Elementary could barely believe their eyes as the Serour brothers showed off their chiseled physiques and what they’ve accomplished through relentless hard work.

After years of intense training, Liam, Jordan and Adam are set to compete at the 2023 Ottawa Natural Classic this weekend. Before that, they wanted to share their inspiring journey with kids from their home neighbourhood. The children were amazed as Jordan did pushups with a child on his back, Liam did squats with a student on his shoulders, and Adam easily lifted a boy high in the air.

“It’s not necessarily about bodybuilding. It’s about finding something you’re passionate about and you love doing and trying your best to become the absolute best at it,” Liam said.

“I want to be a bodybuilder when I grow up,” said Grade 5 student Audrey Benarroch, after watching and listening to the young men.

They say their parents inspired them to take their fitness seriously, and things snowballed from there. It’s taken countless hours of determination and devotion for their bodies to be as muscular and defined as they’ve become.

They have been been documenting their journey on YouTube and other online platforms.

In the past four weeks in particular, the brothers have been on a strict regimen leading up to the competition.

“We’ve been having our diet dialed in, eating in a calorie deficit, trying to lose as much body fat as possible to show off as much definition as possible on this one day. Training wise, it’s been very aggressive five to six days per week, twice a day,” Jordan explained.

“These days, pretty much all we eat is chicken breasts, vegetables and whitefish,” said Adam.

The kids were absolutely captivated seeing people who walked the same halls as them having reached such a high level.

“It really inspired me to never give up and to follow my dreams,” said Grade 5 student Sofia Arkolakis.

“Even though it appeared that times were hard, they continued no matter what, and they really pushed through it,” said student Kyricaos Kromida.

Gardenview’s vice-principal Laura Fundaro felt the students were inspired.

“Knowing that these three gentlemen came from Gardenview, it makes them feel like, you know, that could be them one day,” Fundaro told Global News.

In one part of the bodybuilding competition, the brothers will be going head to head. However, they don’t see it that way.

“All the medals, all the awards, whatever comes back goes to the same home gym in the basement, you know, we just want to bring home as much stuff as possible,” said Liam.

They don’t necessarily plan to be bodybuilders forever. All are studying, and they also compete in martial arts.