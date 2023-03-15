Street parking consultations as REM light rail project nears completion in Saint-Laurent borough

Send this page to someone via email

With the future REM light rail project nearing completion, officials in the Saint-Laurent borough want to address what they foresee as an impending parking issue.

On April 3 the borough will be holding public consultations on available street parking with the goal to “promote safety and improve residents’ quality of life.”

Mayor Allan DeSousa said there is worry the area will see a drastic influx of commuters, raising concern over available parking surrounding the five new REM stations set to be operational next year on the territory of Saint-Laurent.

“We want to make sure in anticipation of the REM stations that we can do the thinking ahead of time,” DeSousa said.

“We have a risk that people from other communities, from all over the island will be essentially invading our territory.”

Despite supporting the transit project, DeSousa says parking at the station is insufficient for the number of people it will bring to the area.

The increased traffic paired with commuters looking for parking means residents of the borough will be fighting to find free spots along the street.

“We want to give the residents priority,” DeSousa said.

The borough says a number of new measures are on the table and up for discussion in the upcoming consultation.

The implementation of vignette permits for residents and revising free street parking hours are being considered to reduce the impact.

The borough says the open forum is being held because the issues regarding parking have been raised more than 100 times in council since 2019.