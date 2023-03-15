Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Street parking consultations as REM light rail project nears completion in Saint-Laurent borough

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 1:09 pm
Click to play video: 'REM parking consultation'
REM parking consultation
With the future REM rail project nearing completion, the Saint-Laurent borough wants to address an anticipated parking issue in neighbourhoods surrounding local stations. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With the future REM light rail project nearing completion, officials in the Saint-Laurent borough want to address what they foresee as an impending parking issue.

On April 3 the borough will be holding public consultations on available street parking with the goal to “promote safety and improve residents’ quality of life.”

Read more: Montreal’s REM airport train station excavation well under way

Mayor Allan DeSousa said there is worry the area will see a drastic influx of commuters, raising concern over available parking surrounding the five new REM stations set to be operational next year on the territory of Saint-Laurent.

“We want to make sure in anticipation of the REM stations that we can do the thinking ahead of time,” DeSousa said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a risk that people from other communities, from all over the island will be essentially invading our territory.”

Despite supporting the transit project, DeSousa says parking at the station is insufficient for the number of people it will bring to the area.

The increased traffic paired with commuters looking for parking means residents of the borough will be fighting to find free spots along the street.

Trending Now

“We want to give the residents priority,” DeSousa said.

Read more: Montreal’s Greenfield Park transit users worried about light rail access

The borough says a number of new measures are on the table and up for discussion in the upcoming consultation.

The implementation of vignette permits for residents and revising free street parking hours are being considered to reduce the impact.

The borough says the open forum is being held because the issues regarding parking have been raised more than 100 times in council since 2019.

More on Canada
TransitParkingTrainREMSaint-LaurentPublicStreetlight railAllen DeSousa
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers