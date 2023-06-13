Menu

Crime

Saskatoon cop cars collide while chasing bike theft suspect

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 4:23 pm
Two Saskatoon police vehicles collided Tuesday morning while responding to a bike theft.
Two Saskatoon police vehicles collided Tuesday morning while responding to a bike theft. File / Global News
The Saskatoon Police Service said two police vehicles collided Tuesday morning while chasing a suspected bike thief.

A patrol officer was flagged down around 11 a.m. for a reported bike theft in the 500 block of Vanier Crescent.

The officer saw the suspect fleeing on the bike but collided with another patrol vehicle while turning the corner and also hit a parked vehicle.

Nobody was seriously injured.

The suspect got away.

