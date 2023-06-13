Saskatoon cop cars collide while chasing bike theft suspect

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatoon Police Service said two police vehicles collided Tuesday morning while chasing a suspected bike thief.

A patrol officer was flagged down around 11 a.m. for a reported bike theft in the 500 block of Vanier Crescent.

The officer saw the suspect fleeing on the bike but collided with another patrol vehicle while turning the corner and also hit a parked vehicle.

Nobody was seriously injured.

The suspect got away.