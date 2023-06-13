Menu

Environment

Okanagan water board calls report on invasive mussels troubling

By Doyle Potenteau & Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 12:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan Basin Water Board finds provincial mussel report troubling'
Okanagan Basin Water Board finds provincial mussel report troubling
The Okanagan Basin Water Board is sounding the alarm in response to a recent provincial report that suggests a mussel infestation could cost the province millions. As Taya Fast reports, the board believes the report only paints half the picture.
The provincial government recently released a report outlining just how much a mussel infestation would cost the province — and the Okanagan Basin Water Board says that report is troubling to read.

“They had projected that took many different things into consideration within the municipal water infrastructure, irrigation, BC Hydro — the mussels … loss of tourism revenue, all of these things,” said Anna Warwick Sears, executive director of the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB).

Click to play video: 'Aquatic invasive species in Lake Winnipeg'
Aquatic invasive species in Lake Winnipeg

The report estimates that a zebra or quagga mussel infestation would annually cost the province $64 to $129 million.

“Which is very high, and you know will be a significant hit on the provincial budget,” said Sears.

“And it’s not just to the province because a lot of these costs are going to be taken on by individuals.”

According to the water board, the impacts go beyond financial implications.

“I like to be out in the water. I love the fact that the lake is so clean and so beautiful, and you see people enjoying the beaches playing,” said Sears.

“And the fact that this could all be ruined if mussels are allowed to invade. It just … it really hits me emotionally. You can’t quantify those kinds of things.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Hydro, Parks Canada tackle invasive threat of zebra mussels'
Manitoba Hydro, Parks Canada tackle invasive threat of zebra mussels

The OBWB says it sent an open letter to the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, plus the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, voicing its concerns.

“I couldn’t let it go without saying something because it is really a really shocking report,” said Sears.

“When it was released by the provincial government, they did not put out a press release. It was just released widely and kind of disappeared. Nobody would know about it.”

Click to play video: 'Invasive mussels intercepted entering British Columbia'
Invasive mussels intercepted entering British Columbia

In the meantime, the OBWB is encouraging the public to be vigilant while out on B.C.’s water.

“The water board has been running this ‘Don’t move a mussel’ campaign for 10 years or more,” said Sears.

“And it’s really important that everyone in the valley understands what’s at risk — and what they can do because they’re spread by boats being brought in, and we can all do our part to prevent that.”

Global News did reach out to the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy for comment.

Click to play video: 'Call for more funding for invasive mussel program'
Call for more funding for invasive mussel program
OkanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorokanagan lakeZebra Musselsokanagan basin water boardQuagga MusselsInvasive MusselsDon't Move A MusselBC mussel concernsBC mussel reportmussel concernsmussel infestation annual estimate costsmussel infestation report
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

