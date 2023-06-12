Valuable Pokemon cards stolen from south-end Guelph business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a man and a woman who allegedly walked off with valuable Pokemon playing cards from a south-end Guelph store.

Investigators were called to a business on Stone Road West on Friday.

They say the night before, a man was seen on security video removing set of Pokemon cards then left the store.

Investigators say a woman was waiting outside and was handed the cards before returning to the store to steal more cards.

They say more than $700 in Pokemon cards were stolen.

The man is described as in his 30s, five-feet-nine-inches tall with a slim build, and wearing a grey, red, and black jacket, light blue button-up shirt, baseball cap, and black-rimmed glasses.

The woman is in her 20s, five-feet-six-inches tall with a slim build, brown hair and wearing a white tank top, white sweater, green track pants, and red running shoes.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7320, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.