Entertainment

Favourite Family Recipe: Sara’s breskvice ‘little peaches’

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 11, 2023 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Favourite Family Recipe: Sara’s Breskvice'
Favourite Family Recipe: Sara’s Breskvice
Favourite Family Recipe contest finalist Sara Milosavic shows chef Wayne Sych of Joe Fortes how to make Breskvice cookies, also known as "little peaches."
Favourite Family Recipe contest finalist Sara Milosavic shows chef Wayne Sych of Joe Fortes how to make breskvice cookies, also known as “little peaches.”

Breskvice (“Little Peaches”) 

Ingredients 

  • 2 eggs
  • ¾-1 cup sugar
  • 225 ml (vegetable) oil
  • 3 tbsp milk
  • 1 packet of vanilla sugar
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 3 tbsp flour
  • 3 cups flour
  • water
  • food colouring
  • granulated sugar
  • flavoured extract
  • 350g jam (peach or apricot suggested)
  • 150 ml rum (optional)

Directions 

  1. Whisk together eggs and sugar until just combined. Then mix in oil.
  2. Add milk and vanilla sugar and whisk until combined.
  3. Mix in baking powder and 3 tbsp of flour.
  4. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
  5. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
  6. Remove the batter from the refrigerator and add the rest of the flour, a little bit at a time (you may not need exactly 3 cups, it will depend on the consistency of the dough). Knead the dough on a floured surface until combined and it no longer sticks to your fingers.
  7. Roll into smooth/shiny balls and place on a baking sheet. Make sure there is a little bit of space between them, as they will expand slightly in the oven. Save extra dough.
  8. Bake for 18 minutes.
  9. Once slightly cooled, take the balls out of the oven and set aside the extra dough.
  10. Mix extra dough with jam and rum.
  11. Fill the cookies with the filling and stick them together.
  12. Mix water and food colouring (red and yellow) into separate bowls. Add flavoured extract if you like.
  13. Soak the balls in the water, half in red, half in yellow, and then dip them in sugar.
  14. Refrigerate before serving to allow cookies to set and soften.
