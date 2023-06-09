Toronto Community Housing should prioritize tenants’ human rights: Ombudsman

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s ombudsman is calling on the city’s social housing provider to respect and protect tenants’ human rights.

In a new report, Ombudsman Kwame Addo said Toronto Community Housing Corporation is sharing incorrect and misleading information about its human rights complaint process.

He said the corporation referred tenants to an office that had not been active for several years and had wildly outdated policies and procedures.

“Human rights are fundamental rights, and TCHC has legal obligations under the Ontario Human Rights Code to respect them,” Ombudsman Addo said.

“However, my investigation found that TCHC has not treated the human rights and dignity of its tenants with the priority they deserve. This is unacceptable.”

The ombudsman launched his investigation after a number of tenants complained that the social housing provider was failing to support tenants’ needs for medical accommodations and ignoring the impact on tenants of living next to someone regularly yelling ethnic slurs at them.

Story continues below advertisement

Addo said Toronto Community Housing Corporation should make sure the information it shares about its process for human rights complaints is accurate and called for it to update its human rights policy and human rights complaint procedures.

“We were concerned that TCHC did not have a system in place to carefully assess and respond to the human rights needs of its tenants and that TCHC staff were potentially overlooking issues that involved the legal rights of tenants,” Addo said.

The corporation didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Addo said TCHC is aware of the issues related to its handling of human rights complaints and has been intending to update its process.

He said the delay in updating the TCHC policies is a major failing and tenants cannot be expected to wait longer.

The ombudsman noted in his report that the TCHC says it supports and accepts his recommendations and will undertake to implement all of them and that he and his office will monitor its actions.