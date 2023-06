See more sharing options

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Transcona-area restaurant Thursday night, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the Olive Garden on Reenders Drive just after 8 p.m.

As of Friday morning, police didn’t have an update on the victim’s condition.

More details to come.