Canada

French sisters in critical condition after crash in Airdrie, Alta.

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 8:04 pm
Airdrie rural RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 564. View image in full screen
Airdrie rural RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 564. Global News/Craig Momne
Airdrie, Alta., RCMP say the SUV driver and passenger involved in a crash Tuesday are sisters from France, and both are still in critical condition.

The collision is being investigated by RCMP in Airdrie.

On June 6, at 2:00 p.m., members of the Airdrie rural RCMP responded the collision at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 564. A semi truck was travelling south on Highway 9 when a SUV crossed in front of it.

The SUV was travelling eastbound on Highway 564 when it crossed in front of the semi truck.

Click to play video: 'Dashcam footage of 8-vehicle collision in Airdrie'
Dashcam footage of 8-vehicle collision in Airdrie

The 29-year-old driver of the SUV had to be removed from the vehicle by emergency crews. The driver was in critical condition and transported by STARS air ambulance to the hospital, while the 26-year-old passenger was transported by ground ambulance.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the semi truck was not physically injured.

Police don’t believe drugs and alcohol are factors in this collision, and say their investigation is ongoing.

