Canada

Highway crash near Strathmore, Alta. sends 2 to hospital in life-threatening condition

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 5:55 pm
RCMP members on scene of a June 6 crash on Highway 9, northwest of Strathmore, that sent two people to hospital. View image in full screen
RCMP members on scene of a June 6 crash on Highway 9, northwest of Strathmore, that sent two people to hospital. Global News/Craig Momney
An early afternoon crash on Highway 9 east of Calgary involving a semi sent two people to hospital with significant injuries.

Emergency crews were called to a section of the highway northwest of Strathmore, Alta., near Highway 564, just before 2 p.m.

Adam Loria, EMS public education officer, confirms to Global News that two people were transported — one airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance and the other by ground ambulance — to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in life-threatening condition.

The ages and genders of the patients have not been confirmed.

According to RCMP, one of the vehicles involved in the collision was a semi tractor-trailer.

A section of Highway 9 was closed to traffic. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

