Highway crash near Strathmore, Alta. sends 2 to hospital in life-threatening condition

An early afternoon crash on Highway 9 east of Calgary involving a semi sent two people to hospital with significant injuries.
Emergency crews were called to a section of the highway northwest of Strathmore, Alta., near Highway 564, just before 2 p.m.
Adam Loria, EMS public education officer, confirms to Global News that two people were transported — one airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance and the other by ground ambulance — to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in life-threatening condition.
The ages and genders of the patients have not been confirmed.
According to RCMP, one of the vehicles involved in the collision was a semi tractor-trailer.
A section of Highway 9 was closed to traffic. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
