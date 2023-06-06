Highway crash near Strathmore, Alta. sends 2 to hospital in life-threatening condition

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An early afternoon crash on Highway 9 east of Calgary involving a semi sent two people to hospital with significant injuries.

Emergency crews were called to a section of the highway northwest of Strathmore, Alta., near Highway 564, just before 2 p.m.

Adam Loria, EMS public education officer, confirms to Global News that two people were transported — one airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance and the other by ground ambulance — to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in life-threatening condition.

The ages and genders of the patients have not been confirmed.

According to RCMP, one of the vehicles involved in the collision was a semi tractor-trailer.

A section of Highway 9 was closed to traffic. The cause of the collision is under investigation.