Crime

Police seek missing Port Moody couple, last seen 2 weeks ago

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 4:41 pm
Kaysha Stack and David Wisniewski. View image in full screen
Kaysha Stack and David Wisniewski. Port Moody police
Police in Port Moody, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to find a missing couple last seen two weeks ago.

Kashya Stack, 25, and Davis Wisniewski, 27, were last seen in central Port Moody on the morning of May 25.

Police said family reported them missing this past Tuesday, and are worried about their well-being.

What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

Stack is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall with a slim build and long blond hair. Wisniewski is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall with a slim build and brown hair.

The duo are known to frequent the Tri-Cities area.

Anyone with information or who sees them is asked to contact their local police immediately.

MissingMissing WomanPort MoodyPort Moody policemissing couplePort Moody Missingmisisng mantri-cities missing
