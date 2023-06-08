Winnipeg man faces raft of charges after crash that put cops in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man is in custody after a Wednesday morning crash that put two Winnipeg police officers in hospital.

Police said the accused was driving a Lincoln Mark LT pickup truck — which had been stolen from Stonewall, Man., four days earlier — when he refused to follow police directions when they tried to pull him over at around 4 a.m. June 7 near Main Street and Belmont Avenue in Winnipeg. The truck smashed into the police cruiser, sending two officers to hospital with serious injuries.

The man has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, resisting a peace officer, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, possessing property obtained by crime and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Police said Thursday morning that the two injured officers remain in hospital.

