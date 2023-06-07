Officers injured, one person in custody after early-morning Main Street crash

A two-vehicle crash involving a Winnipeg Police Service cruiser car and a pedestrian vehicle has closed one of Winnipeg’s busiest roads for the Wednesday morning rush hour.
Police say the incident happened just after 4 a.m. Two officers are being treated for injuries and one person in custody.
The incident has shut down Main between Kilbride and Hartford Ave. in both directions, and the closure is expected to continue throughout the morning.
Const. Jason Michalyshen told Global News the investigation is still in its early stages and more details are to come.
