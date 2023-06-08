Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman dragged by vehicle in northeast Calgary, police release suspect photo

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 7:24 pm
Surveillance images of the suspect and suspect vehicle in a May 26 incident in Renfrew where a woman was dragged from a car on 15th Avenue N.E. View image in full screen
Surveillance images of the suspect and suspect vehicle in a May 26 incident in Renfrew where a woman was dragged from a car on 15th Avenue N.E. Supplied/CPS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Police Service is looking to identify a driver who they believe dragged a panhandling woman down a street in Renfrew.

According to police officials, the woman had been standing at the corner of 16th Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E. shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

She then entered the nearby 7-Eleven store and had a brief exchange with a man who was spotted driving a silver Toyota Echo.

Following their encounter, the woman began walking eastbound on 15 Avenue N.E. and the Echo soon stopped nearby.

Investigators believe the woman asked the driver of the car for money and he produced some cash. The man allegedly pulled the cash back and quickly accelerated, causing the woman who had been holding onto the car to be dragged for upward of 200 metres.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the woman fell and suffered serious injuries. A friend of hers carried her to a nearby home and called 911.

Trending Now

The victim was taken to hospital but has since been released and continues to recover from her injuries.

Police describe the driver as:

  • Approximately 25 years old;
  • 168 centimetres (five-feet-six-inches) tall; and
  • Having a slim build.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a red T-shirt with a white oval-shaped logo on the chest, black pants and red shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the car in the surveillance images is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
Calgary Police Service7-ElevenRenfrewEdmonton TrailSurveillance ImagesCalgary panhandlerwoman dragged from car
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content