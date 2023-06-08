Woman dragged by vehicle in northeast Calgary, police release suspect photo

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is looking to identify a driver who they believe dragged a panhandling woman down a street in Renfrew.

According to police officials, the woman had been standing at the corner of 16th Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E. shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

She then entered the nearby 7-Eleven store and had a brief exchange with a man who was spotted driving a silver Toyota Echo.

Following their encounter, the woman began walking eastbound on 15 Avenue N.E. and the Echo soon stopped nearby.

Investigators believe the woman asked the driver of the car for money and he produced some cash. The man allegedly pulled the cash back and quickly accelerated, causing the woman who had been holding onto the car to be dragged for upward of 200 metres.

Police say the woman fell and suffered serious injuries. A friend of hers carried her to a nearby home and called 911.

The victim was taken to hospital but has since been released and continues to recover from her injuries.

Police describe the driver as:

Approximately 25 years old;

168 centimetres (five-feet-six-inches) tall; and

Having a slim build.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a red T-shirt with a white oval-shaped logo on the chest, black pants and red shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the car in the surveillance images is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.