Unusually early campfire ban takes effect across B.C. as wildfires rage

Campfire bans took effect in most of B.C. on Thursday, as some 80 active wildfires burned across the province.

As of noon, campfires were prohibited around the Prince George Fire Centre, the Kamloops Fire Centre, the Coastal Fire Centre (excluding the Haida Gwaii Forest District) as well as the Cariboo Fire Centre, Tsilhqot’in declared title area, and the Northwest Fire Centre’s Nadina Zone.

Other prohibited activities include fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and cages, and tiki torches. Outdoor cooking stoves are still permitted, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Category 1 campfires will be prohibited in many areas of the province effective noon (PDT), Thursday June 8. pic.twitter.com/YfnMNvst8Q — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 7, 2023

According to Cliff Chapman, director of wildfire operations for the service, this year’s campfire ban is among the earliest called in the past 15 years.

In 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022, the bans took effect on June 25, Aug. 30, July 6, July 8, June 30, and Aug. 4, respectively.

This wildfire season is shaping up to be among the worst in the province’s history, with the number of hectares of land burned already exceeding what was burned in 16 of the last 20 wildfire seasons.

An evacuation order was issued for the northeastern community of Tumbler Ridge on Thursday due to the encroachment of the West Kiskatinaw River fire.

Of the five wildfires of note posing a risk to public safety, the Cameron Bluffs fire on Vancouver Island and the Chehalis River fire near Harrison Hot Springs are suspected to be human-caused.

Campers in Golden Ears Park on Thursday were happy to abide by the rules, given the extremity of the situation.

Alison Penfound said she had a campfire on Wednesday before the ban took effect. It’s a “bummer” she told Global News, but it wouldn’t spoil the tranquility of her trip.

“I couldn’t believe how early it was this year,” she said. “We’ll sit around the barbecue tonight. It is what it is, it’s part of camping in B.C. It’s going to hit you when it hits you.”

Lliam Frederick-Chivers said the prohibition is “necessary.”

“Just the amount of manmade fires there are in B.C. is huge, so it’s a good thing.”