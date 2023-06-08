B.C. wildfires remain major concern as officials set to provide an update

Send this page to someone via email

The wildfire situation across B.C. remains a major concern Thursday as officials will provide an update on conditions at a press conference in the afternoon.

That will be live-streamed above, on the Global BC Facebook page and on BC1.

There are currently 81 active wildfires in the province, with 24 considered out of control.

There are five wildfires of note, which are either highly visible or pose a threat to communities.

0:29 Out-of-control fire near Port Alberni shutters lane of traffic

A wildfire burning roughly 10 kilometres east of Port Alberni on Vancouver Island has led to the shutdown of Highway 4.

Story continues below advertisement

The Cameron Bluffs wildfire is currently burning out of control and is an estimated 140 hectares.

The shutdown of Highway 4 concerns officials, as it is the only major route connecting Port Alberni with the rest of Vancouver Island, outside of logging roads.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the closure is now expected to last beyond the fire itself, due to damage to the road and instability of the slope above the highway.

The Donnie Creek wildfire, burning about 136 kilometres southeast of Fort Nelson and 158 kilometres of Fort St. John. It is now estimated at 310,805 hectares, making it the second-largest wildfire in B.C.’s history.

The Plateau fire, which broke out in 2017, northwest of Williams Lake, is still the biggest in the province’s history.

0:34 Donnie Creek Fire now second-largest wildfire in B.C. history

First spotted on June 3rd, the Chehalis River wildfire has now ballooned to more than 800 hectares, as it worsens the air quality across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

Story continues below advertisement

The wildfire is located around 10 kilometres west of Harrison Lake and just north of Chehalis Lake. The fire is now listed as a Wildfire of Note, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

“This fire has experienced growth with active burning conditions over the last two days. Crews and staff are evaluating objectives and suppressing available perimeter,” reads a statement from the Coastal Fire Centre.

The fire’s new status means it is highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety. However, its growth and visibility have not led fire crews to recommend any evacuation orders or alerts at this time.

2:11 Growing concerns about increasing fire risk in B.C.

Air quality advisories or statements have been issued for multiple areas of the province mostly due to two out-of-control wildfires burning near Harrison Lake, which are producing considerable amounts of smoke.

Story continues below advertisement

Wildfire officials are asking people to cut down on outdoor backcountry activity.