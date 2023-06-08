‘Aggressive’ wildfire forces B.C. community of Tumbler Ridge to evacuate

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation order has been issued for the northeastern British Columbia community of Tumbler Ridge.

Everyone living in the community of about 2,400 people along with the areas east of it including Bearhole Lake has been ordered to leave immediately due to the West Kiskatinaw River fire. An additional evacuation order issued by the Peace River Regional District affects an estimated 55 nearby rural properties.

Evacuees are being directed to the Ovintiv Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

As of Thursday, the West Kiskatinaw River fire fire was about 9,600 hectares in size and burning out of control.

The BC Wildfire Service believes the fire, which was discovered on Tuesday, was caused by lightning. It is being managed as a part of the South Peace Complex along with the Peavine Creek fire.

“Since detection, fire behaviour has been aggressive due to weather conditions and volatile fuel types,” the wildfire service said in a Thursday update. Crews were on the ground working in areas where access wasn’t “impaired by extreme fire behaviour.”

Temperatures “well above seasonal” combined with anticipated winds on Friday are anticipated to continue stoking the fire.

