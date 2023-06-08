SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘Aggressive’ wildfire forces B.C. community of Tumbler Ridge to evacuate

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Have an emergency plan as B.C.’s wildfire season is ‘well underway’'
Have an emergency plan as B.C.’s wildfire season is ‘well underway’
Bowinn Ma, the Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, said Thursday that B.C.'s wildfire season has been underway since mid-April and people need to take time to prepare for any possible emergencies now. She said take 20 minutes to put together the plan now.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An evacuation order has been issued for the northeastern British Columbia community of Tumbler Ridge.

Everyone living in the community of about 2,400 people along with the areas east of it including Bearhole Lake has been ordered to leave immediately due to the West Kiskatinaw River fire. An additional evacuation order issued by the Peace River Regional District affects an estimated 55 nearby rural properties.

Evacuees are being directed to the Ovintiv Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

‘Aggressive’ wildfire forces B.C. community of Tumbler Ridge to evacuate - image View image in full screen
Click to play video: 'Donnie Creek Fire now second-largest wildfire in B.C. history'
Donnie Creek Fire now second-largest wildfire in B.C. history

As of Thursday, the West Kiskatinaw River fire fire was about 9,600 hectares in size and burning out of control.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Wildfire Service believes the fire, which was discovered on Tuesday, was caused by lightning. It is being managed as a part of the South Peace Complex along with the Peavine Creek fire.

“Since detection, fire behaviour has been aggressive due to weather conditions and volatile fuel types,” the wildfire service said in a Thursday update. Crews were on the ground working in areas where access wasn’t “impaired by extreme fire behaviour.”

Temperatures “well above seasonal” combined with anticipated winds on Friday are anticipated to continue stoking the fire.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Growing concerns about increasing fire risk in B.C.'
Growing concerns about increasing fire risk in B.C.
Related News
WildfireBC WildfireBC Wildfire ServiceEvacuation OrderEmergency alertPeace RegionTumbler RidgeTumbler Ridge fireevacuaiton alerttumbler ridge evacuationWest Kiskatinaw River fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content