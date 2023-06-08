Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police lay more sex assault charges against ‘self-appointed spiritual leader’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 4:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Self-proclaimed spiritual leader accused of sexually assaulting followers granted bail in Edmonton'
Self-proclaimed spiritual leader accused of sexually assaulting followers granted bail in Edmonton
John de Ruiter, leader of an Edmonton-based spiritual religion College of Integrated Philosophy or Oasis Group, was granted bail on Friday under strict conditions. Dan Grummett reports. – Jan 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nearly five months after arresting a man they describe as a “self-appointed spiritual leader,” the Edmonton Police Service announced Thursday that the accused now faces additional sexual assault charges.

In a news release, police said Johannes (John) de Ruiter, 63, was charged Wednesday with three additional counts of sexual assault in relation to three separate incidents that allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2019.

In March, police announced that de Ruiter’s wife — Leigh Ann de Ruiter — had also been charged with three counts of sexual assault.

On Thursday, the EPS said the 64-year-old woman has now also been “jointly charged with two additional counts of sexual assault involving two of the same incidents” in which her husband is charged.

Police said John de Ruiter is the leader of a group known as the Oasis Group, or College of Integrated Philosophy, which operated out of the Oasis Building at 109 Avenue and 177 Street from 2007 to 2021.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Self-proclaimed spiritual leader accused of sexually assaulting followers granted bail in Edmonton'
Self-proclaimed spiritual leader accused of sexually assaulting followers granted bail in Edmonton

When John de Ruiter was arrested on Jan. 21, police said investigators believe he had told certain female followers that he was directed by a spirit to have sex with them, and that by having sex with him, the women could achieve a state of higher being or spiritual enlightenment.

Trending Now

Police said Thursday that investigators are encouraging anyone who believes they are a victim in connection with this criminal investigation to come forward. People can call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone, while anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

More on Crime
CrimeSexual AssaultEdmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton crimesex assaultEdmonton sexual assaultsOasis GroupCollege of Integrated PhilosophyEdmonton sex assaults
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content