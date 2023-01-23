‘Self-styled’ Edmonton spiritual leader of Oasis charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

The leader of a spiritual and community group known as the College of Integrated Philosophy or Oasis Group has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Edmonton police said 63-year-old Johannes (John) de Ruiter was arrested on Saturday and charged with sexually assaulting four complainants in separate incidents between 2017 and 2020.

In a news release Monday, EPS describes the accused as a “self-styled” and “self-appointed” spiritual leader.

The Oasis Group operated out of the Oasis Building in west Edmonton — at 109 Avenue and 177 Street — from 2007 to 2021. Police said de Ruiter “is currently holding meetings at an office building on St. Albert Trail in St. Albert, and offers spiritual retreats out of a campground near Smith, Alta.”

Police were told that the accused “informed certain female group members that he was directed by a spirit to engage in sexual activity with them, and that engaging in sexual activity with him will provide them an opportunity to achieve a state of higher being or spiritual enlightenment.”

Investigators believe there could be other victims and are asking them to please come forward.

Police can be reached at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.