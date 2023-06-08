RCMP investigate threat of shooting at N.S. university this fall

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they’re investigating a threat of a possible shooting at Acadia University this coming fall.

In a news release issued Thursday, Kings District RCMP said the threat was received in an email by the university’s Safety and Security department.

RCMP went on to say that information about the threat against the Wolfville, N.S., university was being circulated on social media.

“The threat indicated that a shooting would occur at Acadia University in the fall of 2023,” police noted.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time and Kings District RCMP is working collaboratively with Acadia University Safety and Security with regard to safety planning.”

RCMP said the threat has not been corroborated or verified so far.

In a campus advisory, Acadia’s Director of Safety and Security, Patrick Difford, told students and staff that the social media post threatening violence on campus has since been deleted.

He said they were made aware of the post on Tuesday, and immediately called RCMP to evaluate the threat.

“Given the nature of the social media post, the Department of Safety and Security and the RCMP have heightened monitoring activities and increased patrols on and around campus,” wrote Difford.

"You are encouraged to keep personal safety in mind by being aware of your surroundings and trusting your instincts."

Sherri Turner, director of communications for Acadia University, told Global News they are working closely with RCMP and take all threats seriously.

“There is no advice for the campus community to take additional action at this time,” she wrote in an email.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure the safety of our community. As we learn more, we will keep the campus apprised.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Crime Stoppers.

The university’s Safety and Security department can be reached 24 hours at (902) 585-1103 or by email at security.office@acadiau.ca.