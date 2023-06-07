Manitoba expands sleep disorder centre to reduce backlogs, increase patient volume

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is expanding the sleep disorder clinic at Misericordia Hospital to the tune of nearly $1.8 million to reduce backlogs and increase patient capacity, Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced on Wednesday.

“We are healing the health-care system and getting Manitobans the care they need,” Gordon said.

“The quality of our sleep has a significant impact on our well-being and health, with thousands of Manitobans affected.

“A new agreement with the Sleep Disorder Centre aligns with our government’s commitment to building long-term system resilience into our health system.”

The agreement, funded by the Diagnostic and Surgical Recovery Task Force, will expand the Sleep Disorder Centre (SDC) team, add sleep machines and implement an at-home sleep study program, giving patients more options.

According to the province, undiagnosed sleep disorders can increase the risk of health issues such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and heart disease.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to expanding capacity at the clinic, the task force will also be extending its partnership with Cerebra Medical, providing Manitobans with faster access to comprehensive, convenient, and cost-free at-home testing, diagnosis, treatment planning, and care options, the minister highlighted.

“We are pleased to extend our agreement with providers such as the SDC and Cerebra Medical to expand diagnostic and surgical care options for patients as we reduce wait times as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Peter MacDonald, chair of the Diagnostic and Surgical Recovery Task Force steering committee.

“The Diagnostic and Surgical Recovery Task Force puts patient care first through permanent measures that are expanding and making lasting improvements to our public health system and innovative partnerships.”