Fire

‘Pressure on the community’: B.C. mayor concerned over highway closure due to wildfire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 11:23 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. mayor concerned with highway closure due to wildfire'
B.C. mayor concerned with highway closure due to wildfire
The mayor of Port Alberni says the recent highway closure, due to a wildfire, highlights the community's concerns with having only one major road in and out of the city.
A wildfire burning roughly 10 kilometres east of Port Alberni on Vancouver Island has led to the shutdown of Highway 4.

The Cameron Bluffs wildfire is currently burning out of control and is an estimated 80 hectares.

The shutdown of Highway 4 concerns officials, as it is the only major route connecting Port Alberni with the rest of Vancouver Island, outside of logging roads.

Click to play video: 'Cameron Bluffs wildfire forces closure of Hwy 4'
Cameron Bluffs wildfire forces closure of Hwy 4

“Quite a significant amount of people rely on travelling that road daily. It is a very important highway for us,” said Sharie Minions, Port Alberni mayor.

“Certainly, if (the road closure is) longer than a half day, it (puts) a lot of pressure on our community.”

Minion said supplies, goods, and food all come to the community from the highway route. Luckily, she said the community is prepared for a short-term closure.

“This is a situation, a risk, that we have been talking about for many years. Knowing we only really have one road in and one road out, we know this is a risk,”

“We are fortunate right now it is only a transportation risk, not a community risk.”

DriveBC is expected to give an update on the highway closure around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Highway 4 is also vital for other Vancouver Island communities for travel through Port Alberni such as Tofino and Ucluelet.

Multiple crews of firefighters, two helicopters and floatplanes have been dispensed to extinguish the fire.

The ACRD has set up an emergency reception at Echo Centre in Port Alberni, 4255 Wallace St., which is open to people who are stranded and need somewhere to go until the road reopens.

Anyone stranded in Port Alberni overnight is being encouraged to reach out to friends and family for a place to stay, as hotel availability is low.

The Port Alberni mayor says that once the highway reopens, members of the public should only use it for necessities.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Cameron Bluffs fire is suspected to be human-caused.

Click to play video: 'Rising temperatures are fueling wildfire fears in B.C.'
Rising temperatures are fueling wildfire fears in B.C.
