See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A stunt driving charge may be the last thing on this young man’s mind.

A Guelph police officer on patrol Sunday at around 2 p.m. clocked a vehicle going 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone along Stone Road East.

A traffic stop ensued and an investigation revealed the vehicle was registered to the mother of the driver.

An 18-year-old from Rockwood will be without his licence for 30 days.

The vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.