Body of missing 23-year-old Vancouver man found in False Creek

The search for a Vancouver man who went missing last month has ended in tragedy.

The remains of Suleiman Khawar were recovered from False Creek Monday after being spotted by a boater near Granville Island just after 8:30 a.m.

Khawar went missing 11 days ago and was last seen Thursday, May 25 at around 1 a.m. at Mansion Night Club near West Georgia and Thurlow streets.

He told his mother he was heading home but he never arrived.

A search was launched for the 23-year-old but there were no more sightings of the man.

His family and friends gathered Sunday to search on land and on water with people searching on kayaks.

Vancouver police said the investigation into Khawar’s disappearance remains open. They are asking anyone who saw or interacted with the young man just before midnight on May 25 or in the early morning hours of May 26 to call the missing person’s unit at 604-717-2530 or email vpd.missing@vpd.ca.

Irshaad Ikbal’s remains were found in False Creek in mid-May after he was missing for more than three weeks.

Ikbal was last seen Saturday, April 29, around 2 a.m. when he was separated from his friends in downtown Vancouver.

He had not been heard from since.

He was found deceased in the water near the Plaza of Nations just before 6 p.m. May 19. Police said a passerby called 911 and Vancouver police officers brought him to shore.