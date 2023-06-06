Menu

Canada

Woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 8:52 am
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Bloor Street East at around 7:30 a.m.

A woman was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and the traffic services unit is now investigating what may have led to the collision.

There is no word on the woman’s age.

Police are working to notify her next of kin.

Roads are closed in the area.

