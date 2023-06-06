Woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto on Tuesday morning.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Bloor Street East at around 7:30 a.m.
A woman was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene.
Police said the driver remained at the scene and the traffic services unit is now investigating what may have led to the collision.
Trending Now
There is no word on the woman’s age.
Police are working to notify her next of kin.
Roads are closed in the area.
More on Toronto
- Air quality statements in effect for large part of Ontario as forest fires rage in Quebec
- Leading mayoral hopefuls to push for votes in CBC Toronto debate as byelection nears
- Exclusive details of ongoing negotiations between elementary teachers, Ontario revealed
- Muslim community to host vigil marking 2nd anniversary of deadly London, Ont., attack
Comments