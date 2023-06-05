Menu

Crime

Renewed appeal for tips in killing of 17 wild horses in B.C. Interior

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 4:31 pm
17 wild horses shot, killed near Kamloops
WATCH: Seventeen wild horses were shot and killed in B.C.’s Interior, say the RCMP, and the incident is now under investigation – Mar 15, 2023
RCMP in British Columbia’s Interior have renewed an appeal for information into the killing of 17 wild horses near Kamloops.

The horses were shot on Crown land near Walachin, about an hour west of Kamloops, and were of cultural significance to the local Skeetchestn Band, according to RCMP.

“Thanks to the community’s active involvement and cooperation, our investigators have received considerable information. We deeply appreciate these efforts,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a media release Monday.

Local reaction to Kamloops horse shooting

“However, we’re appealing once more to anyone who may have information that could prove critical in advancing the investigation. We need your help to bring charges against those responsible and ensure they are successfully prosecuted.”

In the wake of the killings, which police describe as “suspicious,” an RCMP forensic identification team and livestock investigator, along with a veterinarian, attended the scene.

Investigators have yet to speak to a motive in the incident.

“The Skeetchestn Band has been a vital partner in our efforts, working closely with us to progress the investigation,” RCMP livestock investigator Cpl. Cory Lepine said. “Their cooperation and support have been invaluable.”

Police are reiterating the importance of community help in the investigation, and said Monday that no piece of information was too small.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Lepine at 250-299-7462 or by email at cory.lepine@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

